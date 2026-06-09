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SHYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

22.73 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHYD exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.67 and at a high of 22.76.

Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SHYD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SHYD stock price today?

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock is priced at 22.73 today. It trades within 22.67 - 22.76, yesterday's close was 22.70, and trading volume reached 156. The live price chart of SHYD shows these updates.

Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF is currently valued at 22.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYD movements.

How to buy SHYD stock?

You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF shares at the current price of 22.73. Orders are usually placed near 22.73 or 23.03, while 156 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SHYD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SHYD stock?

Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.53 - 23.19 and current price 22.73. Many compare 0.53% and -1.26% before placing orders at 22.73 or 23.03. Explore the SHYD price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the past year was 23.19. Within 22.53 - 23.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) over the year was 22.53. Comparing it with the current 22.73 and 22.53 - 23.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SHYD stock split?

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.70, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.67 22.76
Year Range
22.53 23.19
Previous Close
22.70
Open
22.69
Bid
22.73
Ask
23.03
Low
22.67
High
22.76
Volume
156
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
0.53%
6 Months Change
-1.26%
Year Change
-1.47%
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