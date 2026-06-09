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SHYD: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
SHYD exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.67 and at a high of 22.76.
Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHYD News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHYD stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock is priced at 22.73 today. It trades within 22.67 - 22.76, yesterday's close was 22.70, and trading volume reached 156. The live price chart of SHYD shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF is currently valued at 22.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYD movements.
How to buy SHYD stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF shares at the current price of 22.73. Orders are usually placed near 22.73 or 23.03, while 156 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SHYD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHYD stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.53 - 23.19 and current price 22.73. Many compare 0.53% and -1.26% before placing orders at 22.73 or 23.03. Explore the SHYD price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the past year was 23.19. Within 22.53 - 23.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) over the year was 22.53. Comparing it with the current 22.73 and 22.53 - 23.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHYD stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.70, and -1.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.70
- Open
- 22.69
- Bid
- 22.73
- Ask
- 23.03
- Low
- 22.67
- High
- 22.76
- Volume
- 156
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.26%
- Year Change
- -1.47%