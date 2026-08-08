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SEMY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF
SEMY exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.86 and at a high of 13.93.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEMY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF stock is priced at 13.88 today. It trades within 13.86 - 13.93, yesterday's close was 14.05, and trading volume reached 133. The live price chart of SEMY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF is currently valued at 13.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -43.51% and USD. View the chart live to track SEMY movements.
How to buy SEMY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF shares at the current price of 13.88. Orders are usually placed near 13.88 or 14.18, while 133 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow SEMY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEMY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.52 - 25.81 and current price 13.88. Many compare 0.43% and -26.05% before placing orders at 13.88 or 14.18. Explore the SEMY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF in the past year was 25.81. Within 13.52 - 25.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF (SEMY) over the year was 13.52. Comparing it with the current 13.88 and 13.52 - 25.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEMY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEMY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.05, and -43.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.05
- Open
- 13.92
- Bid
- 13.88
- Ask
- 14.18
- Low
- 13.86
- High
- 13.93
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.05%
- Year Change
- -43.51%