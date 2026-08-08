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SEIS: SEI Select Small Cap ETF
SEIS exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.26 and at a high of 33.41.
Follow SEI Select Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEIS stock price today?
SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 33.32 today. It trades within 33.26 - 33.41, yesterday's close was 32.97, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of SEIS shows these updates.
Does SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
SEI Select Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 33.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.22% and USD. View the chart live to track SEIS movements.
How to buy SEIS stock?
You can buy SEI Select Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 33.32. Orders are usually placed near 33.32 or 33.62, while 109 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow SEIS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEIS stock?
Investing in SEI Select Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.63 - 33.76 and current price 33.32. Many compare 2.59% and 14.82% before placing orders at 33.32 or 33.62. Explore the SEIS price chart live with daily changes.
What are SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SEI Select Small Cap ETF in the past year was 33.76. Within 26.63 - 33.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track SEI Select Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SEI Select Small Cap ETF (SEIS) over the year was 26.63. Comparing it with the current 33.32 and 26.63 - 33.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEIS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEIS stock split?
SEI Select Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.97, and 13.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.97
- Open
- 33.37
- Bid
- 33.32
- Ask
- 33.62
- Low
- 33.26
- High
- 33.41
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.82%
- Year Change
- 13.22%