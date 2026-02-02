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SCHY: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

33.64 USD 0.21 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHY exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.57 and at a high of 33.67.

Follow Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SCHY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHY stock price today?

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock is priced at 33.64 today. It trades within 33.57 - 33.67, yesterday's close was 33.43, and trading volume reached 865. The live price chart of SCHY shows these updates.

Does Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is currently valued at 33.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHY movements.

How to buy SCHY stock?

You can buy Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF shares at the current price of 33.64. Orders are usually placed near 33.64 or 33.94, while 865 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow SCHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHY stock?

Investing in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.45 - 34.04 and current price 33.64. Many compare 0.66% and 1.02% before placing orders at 33.64 or 33.94. Explore the SCHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the past year was 34.04. Within 27.45 - 34.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) over the year was 27.45. Comparing it with the current 33.64 and 27.45 - 34.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHY stock split?

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.43, and 21.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.57 33.67
Year Range
27.45 34.04
Previous Close
33.43
Open
33.63
Bid
33.64
Ask
33.94
Low
33.57
High
33.67
Volume
865
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
0.66%
6 Months Change
1.02%
Year Change
21.36%
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