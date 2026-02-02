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SCHY: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
SCHY exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.57 and at a high of 33.67.
Follow Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHY News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- SCHY: International Dividend ETF That Can Offset A Technology Selloff
- AWF: Surviving But Higher Interest Rates May Suppress Growth (NYSE:AWF)
- Financial Independence Day: How Many Reach $1 Million? (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- VYMI: Initiating Coverage On Vanguard's Low-Cost International Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)
- VYMI: These 3 Qualities Will Drive This Fund's Outperformance (NASDAQ:VYMI)
- SCHY: Diversify Your Dividend Portfolio With One Click (NYSEARCA:SCHY)
- SCHY Can Bring Value To A Portfolio, But Less Than Its Peers (NYSEARCA:SCHY)
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- 3 Strong International Equity Dividend ETFs
- NIHI ETF: Collect A 10% Tax-Efficient Yield From International Stocks (BATS:NIHI)
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Undercovered Stocks: Willdan Group, LandBridge, FS KKR Capital And More
- AGD: Strong Earnings But Still Expensive (NYSE:AGD)
- SCHY: International Dividend ETF Above-Average Yield, Growth, Momentum (NYSEARCA:SCHY)
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- HDEF: Solid Dividends, But Don’t Expect Strong Growth (NYSEARCA:HDEF)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHY stock price today?
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock is priced at 33.64 today. It trades within 33.57 - 33.67, yesterday's close was 33.43, and trading volume reached 865. The live price chart of SCHY shows these updates.
Does Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is currently valued at 33.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHY movements.
How to buy SCHY stock?
You can buy Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF shares at the current price of 33.64. Orders are usually placed near 33.64 or 33.94, while 865 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow SCHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHY stock?
Investing in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.45 - 34.04 and current price 33.64. Many compare 0.66% and 1.02% before placing orders at 33.64 or 33.94. Explore the SCHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the past year was 34.04. Within 27.45 - 34.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) over the year was 27.45. Comparing it with the current 33.64 and 27.45 - 34.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHY stock split?
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.43, and 21.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.43
- Open
- 33.63
- Bid
- 33.64
- Ask
- 33.94
- Low
- 33.57
- High
- 33.67
- Volume
- 865
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.02%
- Year Change
- 21.36%