Currencies / SCHW-PD
SCHW-PD: The Charles Schwab Corporation Depositary Shares each represent
25.40 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCHW-PD exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 25.40.
Follow The Charles Schwab Corporation Depositary Shares each represent dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.33 25.40
Year Range
24.36 25.53
- Previous Close
- 25.38
- Open
- 25.33
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Low
- 25.33
- High
- 25.40
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.42%
- Year Change
- 2.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%