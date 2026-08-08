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SBND: Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF
SBND exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.65 and at a high of 18.70.
Follow Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBND stock price today?
Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock is priced at 18.68 today. It trades within 18.65 - 18.70, yesterday's close was 18.63, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of SBND shows these updates.
Does Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF is currently valued at 18.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.80% and USD. View the chart live to track SBND movements.
How to buy SBND stock?
You can buy Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF shares at the current price of 18.68. Orders are usually placed near 18.68 or 18.98, while 72 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBND stock?
Investing in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.56 - 19.07 and current price 18.68. Many compare 0.38% and -1.37% before placing orders at 18.68 or 18.98. Explore the SBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF in the past year was 19.07. Within 18.56 - 19.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) over the year was 18.56. Comparing it with the current 18.68 and 18.56 - 19.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBND stock split?
Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.63, and -0.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.63
- Open
- 18.68
- Bid
- 18.68
- Ask
- 18.98
- Low
- 18.65
- High
- 18.70
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.37%
- Year Change
- -0.80%