Currencies / SATLW
SATLW: Satellogic Inc - Warrant

0.4100 USD 0.0230 (5.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SATLW exchange rate has changed by -5.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4100 and at a high of 0.4100.

Follow Satellogic Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.4100 0.4100
Year Range
0.0400 0.8500
Previous Close
0.4330
Open
0.4100
Bid
0.4100
Ask
0.4130
Low
0.4100
High
0.4100
Volume
6
Daily Change
-5.31%
Month Change
-8.48%
6 Months Change
-13.68%
Year Change
838.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev