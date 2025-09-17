QuotesSections
Currencies / SABSW
Back to US Stock Market

SABSW: SAB Biotherapeutics Inc - Warrant

0.0329 USD 0.0041 (14.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SABSW exchange rate has changed by 14.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0220 and at a high of 0.0329.

Follow SAB Biotherapeutics Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0220 0.0329
Year Range
0.0205 0.1500
Previous Close
0.0288
Open
0.0220
Bid
0.0329
Ask
0.0359
Low
0.0220
High
0.0329
Volume
6
Daily Change
14.24%
Month Change
29.02%
6 Months Change
10.40%
Year Change
-12.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev