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RZG: Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF
RZG exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.02 and at a high of 70.31.
Follow Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RZG News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Small Caps Beat S&P 500 to Start 2026: Winning ETFs in Focus
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Portfolio Positioning For Rising Volatility
- Why Small Caps Could Lead The Equity Market On Improving Credit Conditions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RZG stock price today?
Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock is priced at 70.04 today. It trades within 70.02 - 70.31, yesterday's close was 70.15, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of RZG shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF is currently valued at 70.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.41% and USD. View the chart live to track RZG movements.
How to buy RZG stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF shares at the current price of 70.04. Orders are usually placed near 70.04 or 70.34, while 17 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow RZG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RZG stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.46 - 73.19 and current price 70.04. Many compare 1.89% and 19.79% before placing orders at 70.04 or 70.34. Explore the RZG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the past year was 73.19. Within 54.46 - 73.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) over the year was 54.46. Comparing it with the current 70.04 and 54.46 - 73.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RZG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RZG stock split?
Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.15, and 19.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.15
- Open
- 70.19
- Bid
- 70.04
- Ask
- 70.34
- Low
- 70.02
- High
- 70.31
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 1.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.79%
- Year Change
- 19.41%