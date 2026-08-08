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RXD: ProShares UltraShort Health Care
RXD exchange rate has changed by -1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.63 and at a high of 15.79.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Health Care dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RXD stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Health Care stock is priced at 15.63 today. It trades within 15.63 - 15.79, yesterday's close was 15.90, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of RXD shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Health Care stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Health Care is currently valued at 15.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.01% and USD. View the chart live to track RXD movements.
How to buy RXD stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Health Care shares at the current price of 15.63. Orders are usually placed near 15.63 or 15.93, while 11 and -0.82% show market activity. Follow RXD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RXD stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Health Care involves considering the yearly range 8.47 - 20.55 and current price 15.63. Many compare -3.46% and 81.74% before placing orders at 15.63 or 15.93. Explore the RXD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Health Care stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Health Care in the past year was 20.55. Within 8.47 - 20.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Health Care performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Health Care stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) over the year was 8.47. Comparing it with the current 15.63 and 8.47 - 20.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RXD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RXD stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Health Care has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.90, and 32.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.90
- Open
- 15.76
- Bid
- 15.63
- Ask
- 15.93
- Low
- 15.63
- High
- 15.79
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -1.70%
- Month Change
- -3.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 81.74%
- Year Change
- 32.01%