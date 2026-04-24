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RWO: SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF
RWO exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.45 and at a high of 50.93.
Follow SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWO News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- Analyzing The Wall Of Maturities: The Plural Of Anecdotes Is Not Data
- U.S. Transaction Volumes Rise +27% YoY In 1Q26
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWO stock price today?
SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 50.91 today. It trades within 50.45 - 50.93, yesterday's close was 50.45, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of RWO shows these updates.
Does SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 50.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.90% and USD. View the chart live to track RWO movements.
How to buy RWO stock?
You can buy SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 50.91. Orders are usually placed near 50.91 or 51.21, while 139 and 0.91% show market activity. Follow RWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWO stock?
Investing in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.86 - 52.25 and current price 50.91. Many compare -0.37% and 2.98% before placing orders at 50.91 or 51.21. Explore the RWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF in the past year was 52.25. Within 44.86 - 52.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) over the year was 44.86. Comparing it with the current 50.91 and 44.86 - 52.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWO stock split?
SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.45, and 3.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.45
- Open
- 50.45
- Bid
- 50.91
- Ask
- 51.21
- Low
- 50.45
- High
- 50.93
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.98%
- Year Change
- 3.90%