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RWO: SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF

50.91 USD 0.46 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWO exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.45 and at a high of 50.93.

Follow SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RWO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RWO stock price today?

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 50.91 today. It trades within 50.45 - 50.93, yesterday's close was 50.45, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of RWO shows these updates.

Does SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 50.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.90% and USD. View the chart live to track RWO movements.

How to buy RWO stock?

You can buy SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 50.91. Orders are usually placed near 50.91 or 51.21, while 139 and 0.91% show market activity. Follow RWO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RWO stock?

Investing in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.86 - 52.25 and current price 50.91. Many compare -0.37% and 2.98% before placing orders at 50.91 or 51.21. Explore the RWO price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF in the past year was 52.25. Within 44.86 - 52.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) over the year was 44.86. Comparing it with the current 50.91 and 44.86 - 52.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RWO stock split?

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.45, and 3.90% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.45 50.93
Year Range
44.86 52.25
Previous Close
50.45
Open
50.45
Bid
50.91
Ask
51.21
Low
50.45
High
50.93
Volume
139
Daily Change
0.91%
Month Change
-0.37%
6 Months Change
2.98%
Year Change
3.90%
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