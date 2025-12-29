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RVT: Royce Value Trust Inc

18.81 USD 0.22 (1.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RVT exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.72 and at a high of 18.88.

Follow Royce Value Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RVT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RVT stock price today?

Royce Value Trust Inc stock is priced at 18.81 today. It trades within 18.72 - 18.88, yesterday's close was 18.59, and trading volume reached 512. The live price chart of RVT shows these updates.

Does Royce Value Trust Inc stock pay dividends?

Royce Value Trust Inc is currently valued at 18.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.40% and USD. View the chart live to track RVT movements.

How to buy RVT stock?

You can buy Royce Value Trust Inc shares at the current price of 18.81. Orders are usually placed near 18.81 or 19.11, while 512 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow RVT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RVT stock?

Investing in Royce Value Trust Inc involves considering the yearly range 15.90 - 18.88 and current price 18.81. Many compare 2.84% and 3.13% before placing orders at 18.81 or 19.11. Explore the RVT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Royce Value Trust Inc stock highest prices?

The highest price of Royce Value Trust Inc in the past year was 18.88. Within 15.90 - 18.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Royce Value Trust Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Royce Value Trust Inc stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) over the year was 15.90. Comparing it with the current 18.81 and 15.90 - 18.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RVT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RVT stock split?

Royce Value Trust Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.59, and 1.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
18.72 18.88
Year Range
15.90 18.88
Previous Close
18.59
Open
18.75
Bid
18.81
Ask
19.11
Low
18.72
High
18.88
Volume
512
Daily Change
1.18%
Month Change
2.84%
6 Months Change
3.13%
Year Change
1.40%
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