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RVT: Royce Value Trust Inc
RVT exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.72 and at a high of 18.88.
Follow Royce Value Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVT News
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- Royce Small-Cap Trust FY 2025 Commentary
- The Current Market Rotation Is Growing My Income: Up To 13% Yield
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- RVT CEF: Expensive Small-Cap Income Fund (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:RVT)
- Royce Value Trust stock hits 52-week high at 18.36 USD
- Royce Value stock hits 52-week high at 17.71 USD
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- AVDV: Capturing Growth From Non-U.S. Small Cap Value (NYSEARCA:AVDV)
- The Slowest Train Crash: How To Protect Your Retirement From 2026 Economic Realities
- Royce Value stock hits 52-week high at $17.45
- Royce Value stock hits 52-week high at 16.88 USD
- RVT: Small-Cap Stocks Poised To Outperform In 2026 (NYSE:RVT)
- Lock In Smart Income With 7% Yields Before The Large-Cap Bubble Bursts
- My Income Portfolio's Year-End Review
- Christmas 2025 Wish List: Reviewing Last Year's Picks, Next Year's Gift
- S&P 7500+ Or Bust? Our 2026 Outlook For Income Investors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RVT stock price today?
Royce Value Trust Inc stock is priced at 18.81 today. It trades within 18.72 - 18.88, yesterday's close was 18.59, and trading volume reached 512. The live price chart of RVT shows these updates.
Does Royce Value Trust Inc stock pay dividends?
Royce Value Trust Inc is currently valued at 18.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.40% and USD. View the chart live to track RVT movements.
How to buy RVT stock?
You can buy Royce Value Trust Inc shares at the current price of 18.81. Orders are usually placed near 18.81 or 19.11, while 512 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow RVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RVT stock?
Investing in Royce Value Trust Inc involves considering the yearly range 15.90 - 18.88 and current price 18.81. Many compare 2.84% and 3.13% before placing orders at 18.81 or 19.11. Explore the RVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Royce Value Trust Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Royce Value Trust Inc in the past year was 18.88. Within 15.90 - 18.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Royce Value Trust Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Royce Value Trust Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) over the year was 15.90. Comparing it with the current 18.81 and 15.90 - 18.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RVT stock split?
Royce Value Trust Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.59, and 1.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.59
- Open
- 18.75
- Bid
- 18.81
- Ask
- 19.11
- Low
- 18.72
- High
- 18.88
- Volume
- 512
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 2.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.13%
- Year Change
- 1.40%