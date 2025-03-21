Currencies / RVSB
RVSB: Riverview Bancorp Inc
4.95 USD 0.07 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RVSB exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.81 and at a high of 5.11.
Follow Riverview Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVSB News
Daily Range
4.81 5.11
Year Range
4.45 6.56
- Previous Close
- 4.88
- Open
- 4.88
- Bid
- 4.95
- Ask
- 5.25
- Low
- 4.81
- High
- 5.11
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- -2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.01%
- Year Change
- 5.10%
