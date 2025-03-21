QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RVSB
Tornare a Azioni

RVSB: Riverview Bancorp Inc

5.15 USD 0.06 (1.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RVSB ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.10 e ad un massimo di 5.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Riverview Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RVSB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.10 5.21
Intervallo Annuale
4.45 6.56
Chiusura Precedente
5.21
Apertura
5.20
Bid
5.15
Ask
5.45
Minimo
5.10
Massimo
5.21
Volume
168
Variazione giornaliera
-1.15%
Variazione Mensile
1.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.49%
Variazione Annuale
9.34%
21 settembre, domenica