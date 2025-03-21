Valute / RVSB
RVSB: Riverview Bancorp Inc
5.15 USD 0.06 (1.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RVSB ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.10 e ad un massimo di 5.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Riverview Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RVSB News
- Riverview Bancorp elects directors and approves executive pay at annual meeting
- Riverview Bancorp to present at Raymond James conferences Thursday
- Riverview Bancorp announces key leadership changes to finance team
- Riverview Bancorp EVP Benke buys $19,400 in shares
- Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Q1 EPS Down 40%
- Riverview earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.10 5.21
Intervallo Annuale
4.45 6.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.21
- Apertura
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.15
- Ask
- 5.45
- Minimo
- 5.10
- Massimo
- 5.21
- Volume
- 168
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.34%
21 settembre, domenica