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RTAI: Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

20.95 USD 0.04 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RTAI exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.94 and at a high of 20.95.

Follow Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RTAI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RTAI stock price today?

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock is priced at 20.95 today. It trades within 20.94 - 20.95, yesterday's close was 20.91, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of RTAI shows these updates.

Does Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF is currently valued at 20.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.60% and USD. View the chart live to track RTAI movements.

How to buy RTAI stock?

You can buy Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF shares at the current price of 20.95. Orders are usually placed near 20.95 or 21.25, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow RTAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RTAI stock?

Investing in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.41 - 21.79 and current price 20.95. Many compare 0.19% and -3.05% before placing orders at 20.95 or 21.25. Explore the RTAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF in the past year was 21.79. Within 20.41 - 21.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) over the year was 20.41. Comparing it with the current 20.95 and 20.41 - 21.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RTAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RTAI stock split?

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.91, and 2.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.94 20.95
Year Range
20.41 21.79
Previous Close
20.91
Open
20.94
Bid
20.95
Ask
21.25
Low
20.94
High
20.95
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
0.19%
6 Months Change
-3.05%
Year Change
2.60%
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