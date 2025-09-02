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RMMZ: RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc
RMMZ exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.82 and at a high of 14.85.
Follow RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
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- MN
RMMZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RMMZ stock price today?
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc stock is priced at 14.85 today. It trades within 14.82 - 14.85, yesterday's close was 14.71, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of RMMZ shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc is currently valued at 14.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.64% and USD. View the chart live to track RMMZ movements.
How to buy RMMZ stock?
You can buy RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc shares at the current price of 14.85. Orders are usually placed near 14.85 or 15.15, while 4 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow RMMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RMMZ stock?
Investing in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc involves considering the yearly range 14.16 - 15.20 and current price 14.85. Many compare 0.54% and -0.93% before placing orders at 14.85 or 15.15. Explore the RMMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc in the past year was 15.20. Within 14.16 - 15.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc performance using the live chart.
What are RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc (RMMZ) over the year was 14.16. Comparing it with the current 14.85 and 14.16 - 15.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RMMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RMMZ stock split?
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.71, and 1.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.71
- Open
- 14.82
- Bid
- 14.85
- Ask
- 15.15
- Low
- 14.82
- High
- 14.85
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.93%
- Year Change
- 1.64%