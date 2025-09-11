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RLY: SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF
RLY exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.22 and at a high of 36.43.
Follow SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RLY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RLY stock price today?
SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF stock is priced at 36.32 today. It trades within 36.22 - 36.43, yesterday's close was 36.17, and trading volume reached 203. The live price chart of RLY shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF is currently valued at 36.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.56% and USD. View the chart live to track RLY movements.
How to buy RLY stock?
You can buy SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF shares at the current price of 36.32. Orders are usually placed near 36.32 or 36.62, while 203 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow RLY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RLY stock?
Investing in SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.23 - 37.43 and current price 36.32. Many compare 1.65% and 0.61% before placing orders at 36.32 or 36.62. Explore the RLY price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF in the past year was 37.43. Within 34.23 - 37.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) over the year was 34.23. Comparing it with the current 36.32 and 34.23 - 37.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RLY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RLY stock split?
SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.17, and 3.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.17
- Open
- 36.22
- Bid
- 36.32
- Ask
- 36.62
- Low
- 36.22
- High
- 36.43
- Volume
- 203
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.61%
- Year Change
- 3.56%