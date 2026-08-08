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RKNG: Defiance Retail Kings ETF
RKNG exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.41 and at a high of 23.98.
Follow Defiance Retail Kings ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RKNG stock price today?
Defiance Retail Kings ETF stock is priced at 23.43 today. It trades within 23.41 - 23.98, yesterday's close was 23.13, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of RKNG shows these updates.
Does Defiance Retail Kings ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Retail Kings ETF is currently valued at 23.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.02% and USD. View the chart live to track RKNG movements.
How to buy RKNG stock?
You can buy Defiance Retail Kings ETF shares at the current price of 23.43. Orders are usually placed near 23.43 or 23.73, while 4 and -1.80% show market activity. Follow RKNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RKNG stock?
Investing in Defiance Retail Kings ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.55 - 30.71 and current price 23.43. Many compare 2.90% and 21.46% before placing orders at 23.43 or 23.73. Explore the RKNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Retail Kings ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Retail Kings ETF in the past year was 30.71. Within 16.55 - 30.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Retail Kings ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Retail Kings ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Retail Kings ETF (RKNG) over the year was 16.55. Comparing it with the current 23.43 and 16.55 - 30.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RKNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RKNG stock split?
Defiance Retail Kings ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.13, and -7.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.13
- Open
- 23.86
- Bid
- 23.43
- Ask
- 23.73
- Low
- 23.41
- High
- 23.98
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.46%
- Year Change
- -7.02%