Currencies / RITM-PD
RITM-PD: Rithm Capital Corp. 7.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative
24.59 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RITM-PD exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 24.59.
Follow Rithm Capital Corp. 7.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.51 24.59
Year Range
23.87 24.75
- Previous Close
- 24.57
- Open
- 24.59
- Bid
- 24.59
- Ask
- 24.89
- Low
- 24.51
- High
- 24.59
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.84%
- Year Change
- 2.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%