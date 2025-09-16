QuotesSections
Currencies / RITM-PA
Back to US Stock Market

RITM-PA: Rithm Capital Corp. 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumul

25.49 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RITM-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.49 and at a high of 25.53.

Follow Rithm Capital Corp. 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumul dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.49 25.53
Year Range
25.11 25.85
Previous Close
25.45
Open
25.51
Bid
25.49
Ask
25.79
Low
25.49
High
25.53
Volume
19
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
0.55%
6 Months Change
0.95%
Year Change
0.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%