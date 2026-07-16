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RINF: ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

32.63 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RINF exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.63 and at a high of 32.63.

Follow ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RINF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RINF stock price today?

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock is priced at 32.63 today. It trades within 32.63 - 32.63, yesterday's close was 32.61, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of RINF shows these updates.

Does ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF is currently valued at 32.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track RINF movements.

How to buy RINF stock?

You can buy ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF shares at the current price of 32.63. Orders are usually placed near 32.63 or 32.93, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RINF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RINF stock?

Investing in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.76 - 33.05 and current price 32.63. Many compare -0.43% and 2.29% before placing orders at 32.63 or 32.93. Explore the RINF price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the past year was 33.05. Within 31.76 - 33.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) over the year was 31.76. Comparing it with the current 32.63 and 31.76 - 33.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RINF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RINF stock split?

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.61, and -0.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
32.63 32.63
Year Range
31.76 33.05
Previous Close
32.61
Open
32.63
Bid
32.63
Ask
32.93
Low
32.63
High
32.63
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
-0.43%
6 Months Change
2.29%
Year Change
-0.97%
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