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RINF: ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF
RINF exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.63 and at a high of 32.63.
Follow ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RINF News
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Fed Holds Steady, But Questions Linger
- 13 Week Money Supply Grows At Fastest Rate For June Since 2021
- Rates Spark: Hike Temptation
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Figuring Out The Fed
- Just When You Thought Inflation Was Done
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- When Monetary Policy Surprises Stop Translating
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Inflation Fog Thickens: War, Data Changes, And Diverging Indicators Test The Fed's Nerve
- The Phillips Curve And Kevin Warsh’s Task Forces
- Staying Risk-On In A More Fragile World
- A Long Way Still Ahead For The U.S.’S Disinflation Journey
- Welcome To Trillionistan. Don’t Get Comfortable
- Cooler June Inflation Clashes With Fresh Middle East Risk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RINF stock price today?
ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock is priced at 32.63 today. It trades within 32.63 - 32.63, yesterday's close was 32.61, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of RINF shows these updates.
Does ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF is currently valued at 32.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track RINF movements.
How to buy RINF stock?
You can buy ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF shares at the current price of 32.63. Orders are usually placed near 32.63 or 32.93, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RINF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RINF stock?
Investing in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.76 - 33.05 and current price 32.63. Many compare -0.43% and 2.29% before placing orders at 32.63 or 32.93. Explore the RINF price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the past year was 33.05. Within 31.76 - 33.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) over the year was 31.76. Comparing it with the current 32.63 and 31.76 - 33.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RINF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RINF stock split?
ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.61, and -0.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.61
- Open
- 32.63
- Bid
- 32.63
- Ask
- 32.93
- Low
- 32.63
- High
- 32.63
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.29%
- Year Change
- -0.97%