- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RIFR: Global Infrastructure Active ETF
RIFR exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.63 and at a high of 28.79.
Follow Global Infrastructure Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RIFR stock price today?
Global Infrastructure Active ETF stock is priced at 28.65 today. It trades within 28.63 - 28.79, yesterday's close was 28.66, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of RIFR shows these updates.
Does Global Infrastructure Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Global Infrastructure Active ETF is currently valued at 28.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.74% and USD. View the chart live to track RIFR movements.
How to buy RIFR stock?
You can buy Global Infrastructure Active ETF shares at the current price of 28.65. Orders are usually placed near 28.65 or 28.95, while 12 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow RIFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RIFR stock?
Investing in Global Infrastructure Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.39 - 29.30 and current price 28.65. Many compare -0.76% and -1.85% before placing orders at 28.65 or 28.95. Explore the RIFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global Infrastructure Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the past year was 29.30. Within 27.39 - 29.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Infrastructure Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global Infrastructure Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global Infrastructure Active ETF (RIFR) over the year was 27.39. Comparing it with the current 28.65 and 27.39 - 29.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RIFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RIFR stock split?
Global Infrastructure Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.66, and 0.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.66
- Open
- 28.63
- Bid
- 28.65
- Ask
- 28.95
- Low
- 28.63
- High
- 28.79
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- -0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.85%
- Year Change
- 0.74%