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RHTX: RH Tactical Outlook ETF
RHTX exchange rate has changed by 4.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.43 and at a high of 20.43.
Follow RH Tactical Outlook ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RHTX stock price today?
RH Tactical Outlook ETF stock is priced at 20.43 today. It trades within 20.43 - 20.43, yesterday's close was 19.61, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of RHTX shows these updates.
Does RH Tactical Outlook ETF stock pay dividends?
RH Tactical Outlook ETF is currently valued at 20.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.75% and USD. View the chart live to track RHTX movements.
How to buy RHTX stock?
You can buy RH Tactical Outlook ETF shares at the current price of 20.43. Orders are usually placed near 20.43 or 20.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RHTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RHTX stock?
Investing in RH Tactical Outlook ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.06 - 20.53 and current price 20.43. Many compare 0.00% and 3.23% before placing orders at 20.43 or 20.73. Explore the RHTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are RH Tactical Outlook ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of RH Tactical Outlook ETF in the past year was 20.53. Within 17.06 - 20.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track RH Tactical Outlook ETF performance using the live chart.
What are RH Tactical Outlook ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RH Tactical Outlook ETF (RHTX) over the year was 17.06. Comparing it with the current 20.43 and 17.06 - 20.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RHTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RHTX stock split?
RH Tactical Outlook ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.61, and 19.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.61
- Open
- 20.43
- Bid
- 20.43
- Ask
- 20.73
- Low
- 20.43
- High
- 20.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 4.18%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.23%
- Year Change
- 19.75%