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RGYY: GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF
RGYY exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.67 and at a high of 6.73.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF stock is priced at 6.73 today. It trades within 6.67 - 6.73, yesterday's close was 6.78, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of RGYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF is currently valued at 6.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.54% and USD. View the chart live to track RGYY movements.
How to buy RGYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF shares at the current price of 6.73. Orders are usually placed near 6.73 or 7.03, while 19 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow RGYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.60 - 25.02 and current price 6.73. Many compare 0.75% and -45.28% before placing orders at 6.73 or 7.03. Explore the RGYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF in the past year was 25.02. Within 6.60 - 25.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF (RGYY) over the year was 6.60. Comparing it with the current 6.73 and 6.60 - 25.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBoost RGTI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.78, and -72.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.78
- Open
- 6.69
- Bid
- 6.73
- Ask
- 7.03
- Low
- 6.67
- High
- 6.73
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.28%
- Year Change
- -72.54%