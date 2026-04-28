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RFCI: RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF
RFCI exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.10 and at a high of 22.12.
Follow RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFCI News
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- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFCI stock price today?
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock is priced at 22.10 today. It trades within 22.10 - 22.12, yesterday's close was 22.08, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RFCI shows these updates.
Does RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock pay dividends?
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF is currently valued at 22.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.95% and USD. View the chart live to track RFCI movements.
How to buy RFCI stock?
You can buy RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.10. Orders are usually placed near 22.10 or 22.40, while 3 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow RFCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFCI stock?
Investing in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.95 - 23.04 and current price 22.10. Many compare 0.14% and -2.86% before placing orders at 22.10 or 22.40. Explore the RFCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF in the past year was 23.04. Within 21.95 - 23.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) over the year was 21.95. Comparing it with the current 22.10 and 21.95 - 23.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFCI stock split?
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.08, and -1.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.08
- Open
- 22.12
- Bid
- 22.10
- Ask
- 22.40
- Low
- 22.10
- High
- 22.12
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.86%
- Year Change
- -1.95%