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REVS: Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF
REVS exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.73 and at a high of 33.90.
Follow Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REVS News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REVS stock price today?
Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock is priced at 33.88 today. It trades within 33.73 - 33.90, yesterday's close was 33.69, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of REVS shows these updates.
Does Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF is currently valued at 33.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.38% and USD. View the chart live to track REVS movements.
How to buy REVS stock?
You can buy Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF shares at the current price of 33.88. Orders are usually placed near 33.88 or 34.18, while 45 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow REVS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REVS stock?
Investing in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.26 - 33.90 and current price 33.88. Many compare 1.22% and 14.27% before placing orders at 33.88 or 34.18. Explore the REVS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the past year was 33.90. Within 27.26 - 33.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) over the year was 27.26. Comparing it with the current 33.88 and 27.26 - 33.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REVS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REVS stock split?
Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.69, and 23.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.69
- Open
- 33.73
- Bid
- 33.88
- Ask
- 34.18
- Low
- 33.73
- High
- 33.90
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.27%
- Year Change
- 23.38%