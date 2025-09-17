QuotesSections
REVBW: Revelation Biosciences Inc - Warrant

0.0152 USD 0.0012 (8.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REVBW exchange rate has changed by 8.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0147 and at a high of 0.0153.

Follow Revelation Biosciences Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0147 0.0153
Year Range
0.0046 0.0218
Previous Close
0.0140
Open
0.0150
Bid
0.0152
Ask
0.0182
Low
0.0147
High
0.0153
Volume
15
Daily Change
8.57%
Month Change
36.94%
6 Months Change
32.17%
Year Change
40.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev