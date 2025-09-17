Currencies / REVBW
REVBW: Revelation Biosciences Inc - Warrant
0.0152 USD 0.0012 (8.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REVBW exchange rate has changed by 8.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0147 and at a high of 0.0153.
Follow Revelation Biosciences Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.0147 0.0153
Year Range
0.0046 0.0218
- Previous Close
- 0.0140
- Open
- 0.0150
- Bid
- 0.0152
- Ask
- 0.0182
- Low
- 0.0147
- High
- 0.0153
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 8.57%
- Month Change
- 36.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.17%
- Year Change
- 40.74%
