- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RDOG: ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF
RDOG exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.07 and at a high of 41.07.
Follow ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDOG News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- Pending Home Sales Jump To 6-Month High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDOG stock price today?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock is priced at 41.07 today. It trades within 41.07 - 41.07, yesterday's close was 40.86, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of RDOG shows these updates.
Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF is currently valued at 41.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.52% and USD. View the chart live to track RDOG movements.
How to buy RDOG stock?
You can buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF shares at the current price of 41.07. Orders are usually placed near 41.07 or 41.37, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RDOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDOG stock?
Investing in ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.95 - 42.76 and current price 41.07. Many compare -0.94% and 5.93% before placing orders at 41.07 or 41.37. Explore the RDOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the past year was 42.76. Within 34.95 - 42.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) over the year was 34.95. Comparing it with the current 41.07 and 34.95 - 42.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDOG stock split?
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.86, and 10.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.86
- Open
- 41.07
- Bid
- 41.07
- Ask
- 41.37
- Low
- 41.07
- High
- 41.07
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- -0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.93%
- Year Change
- 10.52%