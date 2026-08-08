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QXQ: SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF
QXQ exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.94 and at a high of 32.11.
Follow SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QXQ stock price today?
SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF stock is priced at 32.05 today. It trades within 31.94 - 32.11, yesterday's close was 31.74, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of QXQ shows these updates.
Does SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF stock pay dividends?
SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF is currently valued at 32.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.92% and USD. View the chart live to track QXQ movements.
How to buy QXQ stock?
You can buy SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF shares at the current price of 32.05. Orders are usually placed near 32.05 or 32.35, while 12 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow QXQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QXQ stock?
Investing in SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.84 - 33.25 and current price 32.05. Many compare 5.08% and 18.48% before placing orders at 32.05 or 32.35. Explore the QXQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF in the past year was 33.25. Within 24.84 - 33.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (QXQ) over the year was 24.84. Comparing it with the current 32.05 and 24.84 - 33.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QXQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QXQ stock split?
SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.74, and 18.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.74
- Open
- 31.95
- Bid
- 32.05
- Ask
- 32.35
- Low
- 31.94
- High
- 32.11
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 5.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.48%
- Year Change
- 18.92%