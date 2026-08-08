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QRMI: Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
QRMI exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.25 and at a high of 15.29.
Follow Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QRMI stock price today?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock is priced at 15.27 today. It trades within 15.25 - 15.29, yesterday's close was 15.23, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of QRMI shows these updates.
Does Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF is currently valued at 15.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.99% and USD. View the chart live to track QRMI movements.
How to buy QRMI stock?
You can buy Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF shares at the current price of 15.27. Orders are usually placed near 15.27 or 15.57, while 24 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QRMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QRMI stock?
Investing in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.88 - 16.25 and current price 15.27. Many compare 1.19% and -1.93% before placing orders at 15.27 or 15.57. Explore the QRMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the past year was 16.25. Within 14.88 - 16.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) over the year was 14.88. Comparing it with the current 15.27 and 14.88 - 16.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QRMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QRMI stock split?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.23, and -1.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.23
- Open
- 15.27
- Bid
- 15.27
- Ask
- 15.57
- Low
- 15.25
- High
- 15.29
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.93%
- Year Change
- -1.99%