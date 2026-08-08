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QQXL: ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30
QQXL exchange rate has changed by -1.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.31 and at a high of 55.31.
Follow ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQXL stock price today?
ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 stock is priced at 55.31 today. It trades within 55.31 - 55.31, yesterday's close was 56.37, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QQXL shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 is currently valued at 55.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 45.78% and USD. View the chart live to track QQXL movements.
How to buy QQXL stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 shares at the current price of 55.31. Orders are usually placed near 55.31 or 55.61, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QQXL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQXL stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 involves considering the yearly range 34.07 - 62.04 and current price 55.31. Many compare 6.18% and 40.03% before placing orders at 55.31 or 55.61. Explore the QQXL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 in the past year was 62.04. Within 34.07 - 62.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 (QQXL) over the year was 34.07. Comparing it with the current 55.31 and 34.07 - 62.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQXL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQXL stock split?
ProShares Ultra QQQ TOP 30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.37, and 45.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.37
- Open
- 55.31
- Bid
- 55.31
- Ask
- 55.61
- Low
- 55.31
- High
- 55.31
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.88%
- Month Change
- 6.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.03%
- Year Change
- 45.78%