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QQWZ: Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF
QQWZ exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.23 and at a high of 28.40.
Follow Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQWZ stock price today?
Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock is priced at 28.39 today. It trades within 28.23 - 28.40, yesterday's close was 27.95, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of QQWZ shows these updates.
Does Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is currently valued at 28.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track QQWZ movements.
How to buy QQWZ stock?
You can buy Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF shares at the current price of 28.39. Orders are usually placed near 28.39 or 28.69, while 12 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow QQWZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQWZ stock?
Investing in Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.80 - 30.00 and current price 28.39. Many compare -0.35% and 3.84% before placing orders at 28.39 or 28.69. Explore the QQWZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF in the past year was 30.00. Within 25.80 - 30.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (QQWZ) over the year was 25.80. Comparing it with the current 28.39 and 25.80 - 30.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQWZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQWZ stock split?
Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.95, and 4.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.95
- Open
- 28.23
- Bid
- 28.39
- Ask
- 28.69
- Low
- 28.23
- High
- 28.40
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- -0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.84%
- Year Change
- 4.92%