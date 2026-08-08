- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QQQT: Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF
QQQT exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.02 and at a high of 18.13.
Follow Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQQT stock price today?
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock is priced at 18.09 today. It trades within 18.02 - 18.13, yesterday's close was 17.95, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of QQQT shows these updates.
Does Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF is currently valued at 18.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.26% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQT movements.
How to buy QQQT stock?
You can buy Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF shares at the current price of 18.09. Orders are usually placed near 18.09 or 18.39, while 33 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow QQQT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQQT stock?
Investing in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.24 - 19.45 and current price 18.09. Many compare 4.09% and 10.37% before placing orders at 18.09 or 18.39. Explore the QQQT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF in the past year was 19.45. Within 15.24 - 19.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) over the year was 15.24. Comparing it with the current 18.09 and 15.24 - 19.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQQT stock split?
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.95, and 8.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.95
- Open
- 18.10
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Low
- 18.02
- High
- 18.13
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 4.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.37%
- Year Change
- 8.26%