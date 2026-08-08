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QOWZ: Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
QOWZ exchange rate has changed by 2.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.69 and at a high of 36.96.
Follow Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is QOWZ stock price today?
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock is priced at 36.69 today. It trades within 36.69 - 36.96, yesterday's close was 35.76, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of QOWZ shows these updates.
Does Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF is currently valued at 36.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.23% and USD. View the chart live to track QOWZ movements.
How to buy QOWZ stock?
You can buy Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF shares at the current price of 36.69. Orders are usually placed near 36.69 or 36.99, while 4 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow QOWZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QOWZ stock?
Investing in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.65 - 37.21 and current price 36.69. Many compare 2.83% and 8.52% before placing orders at 36.69 or 36.99. Explore the QOWZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF in the past year was 37.21. Within 30.65 - 37.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) over the year was 30.65. Comparing it with the current 36.69 and 30.65 - 37.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QOWZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QOWZ stock split?
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.76, and 4.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.76
- Open
- 36.96
- Bid
- 36.69
- Ask
- 36.99
- Low
- 36.69
- High
- 36.96
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 2.60%
- Month Change
- 2.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.52%
- Year Change
- 4.23%