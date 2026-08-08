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QMAR: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March
QMAR exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.51 and at a high of 37.67.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QMAR stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March stock is priced at 37.67 today. It trades within 37.51 - 37.67, yesterday's close was 37.45, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of QMAR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March is currently valued at 37.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.78% and USD. View the chart live to track QMAR movements.
How to buy QMAR stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March shares at the current price of 37.67. Orders are usually placed near 37.67 or 37.97, while 16 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow QMAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QMAR stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March involves considering the yearly range 31.41 - 37.67 and current price 37.67. Many compare 2.00% and 13.09% before placing orders at 37.67 or 37.97. Explore the QMAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March in the past year was 37.67. Within 31.41 - 37.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March (QMAR) over the year was 31.41. Comparing it with the current 37.67 and 31.41 - 37.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QMAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QMAR stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.45, and 19.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.45
- Open
- 37.51
- Bid
- 37.67
- Ask
- 37.97
- Low
- 37.51
- High
- 37.67
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.09%
- Year Change
- 19.78%