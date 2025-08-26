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QID: ProShares UltraShort QQQ
QID exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.91 and at a high of 14.19.
Follow ProShares UltraShort QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QID News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SQQQ, PSQ, QID, TECS, BERZ and SOXS
- Trouble Intensifies for AI-Fueled Tech Rally: Inverse ETFs to Benefit
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- ETFs to Tackle the Anthropic-Led Software Stock Rout
- The Shutdown Circus: Markets Care About Time, Not Theater (SPX)
- Leveraged ETF Drift Watch List And Focus On SQQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
- QID: -2x Inverse Leverage On The Nasdaq-100 (NYSEARCA:QID)
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Opinion: A deeper dive into Fed rate cuts and China trade reveals these investing ideas
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- I Am Using QID To Hedge Possible Big Tech Rout Into October (NYSEARCA:QID)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QID stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock is priced at 13.93 today. It trades within 13.91 - 14.19, yesterday's close was 14.25, and trading volume reached 4673. The live price chart of QID shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort QQQ is currently valued at 13.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.79% and USD. View the chart live to track QID movements.
How to buy QID stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares at the current price of 13.93. Orders are usually placed near 13.93 or 14.23, while 4673 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow QID updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QID stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort QQQ involves considering the yearly range 13.39 - 24.52 and current price 13.93. Many compare -9.66% and -34.66% before placing orders at 13.93 or 14.23. Explore the QID price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the past year was 24.52. Within 13.39 - 24.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort QQQ performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) over the year was 13.39. Comparing it with the current 13.93 and 13.39 - 24.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QID moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QID stock split?
ProShares UltraShort QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.25, and -33.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.25
- Open
- 14.03
- Bid
- 13.93
- Ask
- 14.23
- Low
- 13.91
- High
- 14.19
- Volume
- 4.673 K
- Daily Change
- -2.25%
- Month Change
- -9.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.66%
- Year Change
- -33.79%