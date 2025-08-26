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QID: ProShares UltraShort QQQ

13.93 USD 0.32 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QID exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.91 and at a high of 14.19.

Follow ProShares UltraShort QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QID News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QID stock price today?

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock is priced at 13.93 today. It trades within 13.91 - 14.19, yesterday's close was 14.25, and trading volume reached 4673. The live price chart of QID shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraShort QQQ is currently valued at 13.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.79% and USD. View the chart live to track QID movements.

How to buy QID stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares at the current price of 13.93. Orders are usually placed near 13.93 or 14.23, while 4673 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow QID updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QID stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraShort QQQ involves considering the yearly range 13.39 - 24.52 and current price 13.93. Many compare -9.66% and -34.66% before placing orders at 13.93 or 14.23. Explore the QID price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the past year was 24.52. Within 13.39 - 24.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort QQQ performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) over the year was 13.39. Comparing it with the current 13.93 and 13.39 - 24.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QID moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QID stock split?

ProShares UltraShort QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.25, and -33.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.91 14.19
Year Range
13.39 24.52
Previous Close
14.25
Open
14.03
Bid
13.93
Ask
14.23
Low
13.91
High
14.19
Volume
4.673 K
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
-9.66%
6 Months Change
-34.66%
Year Change
-33.79%
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