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QFLR: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF
QFLR exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.47 and at a high of 35.59.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QFLR stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock is priced at 35.50 today. It trades within 35.47 - 35.59, yesterday's close was 35.53, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of QFLR shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF is currently valued at 35.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.20% and USD. View the chart live to track QFLR movements.
How to buy QFLR stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF shares at the current price of 35.50. Orders are usually placed near 35.50 or 35.80, while 41 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow QFLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QFLR stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.38 - 36.95 and current price 35.50. Many compare 1.46% and 3.20% before placing orders at 35.50 or 35.80. Explore the QFLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the past year was 36.95. Within 32.38 - 36.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) over the year was 32.38. Comparing it with the current 35.50 and 32.38 - 36.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QFLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QFLR stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.53, and 3.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.53
- Open
- 35.57
- Bid
- 35.50
- Ask
- 35.80
- Low
- 35.47
- High
- 35.59
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.20%
- Year Change
- 3.20%