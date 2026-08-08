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QDVO: Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF
QDVO exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.93 and at a high of 30.11.
Follow Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QDVO stock price today?
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock is priced at 30.06 today. It trades within 29.93 - 30.11, yesterday's close was 29.92, and trading volume reached 201. The live price chart of QDVO shows these updates.
Does Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF is currently valued at 30.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.94% and USD. View the chart live to track QDVO movements.
How to buy QDVO stock?
You can buy Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF shares at the current price of 30.06. Orders are usually placed near 30.06 or 30.36, while 201 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow QDVO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QDVO stock?
Investing in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.75 - 30.97 and current price 30.06. Many compare 3.33% and 8.56% before placing orders at 30.06 or 30.36. Explore the QDVO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF in the past year was 30.97. Within 25.75 - 30.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) over the year was 25.75. Comparing it with the current 30.06 and 25.75 - 30.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QDVO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QDVO stock split?
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.92, and 6.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.92
- Open
- 29.98
- Bid
- 30.06
- Ask
- 30.36
- Low
- 29.93
- High
- 30.11
- Volume
- 201
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.56%
- Year Change
- 6.94%