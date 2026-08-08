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QBUF: Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly
QBUF exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.74 and at a high of 30.86.
Follow Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QBUF stock price today?
Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock is priced at 30.86 today. It trades within 30.74 - 30.86, yesterday's close was 30.71, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of QBUF shows these updates.
Does Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock pay dividends?
Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly is currently valued at 30.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.22% and USD. View the chart live to track QBUF movements.
How to buy QBUF stock?
You can buy Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly shares at the current price of 30.86. Orders are usually placed near 30.86 or 31.16, while 29 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow QBUF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBUF stock?
Investing in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly involves considering the yearly range 29.02 - 30.91 and current price 30.86. Many compare 2.35% and 5.27% before placing orders at 30.86 or 31.16. Explore the QBUF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly in the past year was 30.91. Within 29.02 - 30.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (QBUF) over the year was 29.02. Comparing it with the current 30.86 and 29.02 - 30.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBUF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBUF stock split?
Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.71, and 5.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.71
- Open
- 30.82
- Bid
- 30.86
- Ask
- 31.16
- Low
- 30.74
- High
- 30.86
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 2.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.27%
- Year Change
- 5.22%