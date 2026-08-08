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QBF: Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly
QBF exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.62 and at a high of 15.68.
Follow Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QBF stock price today?
Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly stock is priced at 15.68 today. It trades within 15.62 - 15.68, yesterday's close was 15.54, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of QBF shows these updates.
Does Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly stock pay dividends?
Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly is currently valued at 15.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.65% and USD. View the chart live to track QBF movements.
How to buy QBF stock?
You can buy Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly shares at the current price of 15.68. Orders are usually placed near 15.68 or 15.98, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QBF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBF stock?
Investing in Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly involves considering the yearly range 14.58 - 19.44 and current price 15.68. Many compare 1.42% and -12.64% before placing orders at 15.68 or 15.98. Explore the QBF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly in the past year was 19.44. Within 14.58 - 19.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly (QBF) over the year was 14.58. Comparing it with the current 15.68 and 14.58 - 19.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBF stock split?
Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF - Quarterly has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.54, and -11.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.54
- Open
- 15.68
- Bid
- 15.68
- Ask
- 15.98
- Low
- 15.62
- High
- 15.68
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.64%
- Year Change
- -11.65%