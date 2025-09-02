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QAT: iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

17.76 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QAT exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.74 and at a high of 17.77.

Follow iShares MSCI Qatar ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QAT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QAT stock price today?

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock is priced at 17.76 today. It trades within 17.74 - 17.77, yesterday's close was 17.74, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of QAT shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF is currently valued at 17.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.30% and USD. View the chart live to track QAT movements.

How to buy QAT stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Qatar ETF shares at the current price of 17.76. Orders are usually placed near 17.76 or 18.06, while 9 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow QAT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QAT stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.38 - 20.16 and current price 17.76. Many compare 0.11% and -4.26% before placing orders at 17.76 or 18.06. Explore the QAT price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the past year was 20.16. Within 17.38 - 20.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Qatar ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) over the year was 17.38. Comparing it with the current 17.76 and 17.38 - 20.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QAT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QAT stock split?

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.74, and -10.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.74 17.77
Year Range
17.38 20.16
Previous Close
17.74
Open
17.75
Bid
17.76
Ask
18.06
Low
17.74
High
17.77
Volume
9
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
0.11%
6 Months Change
-4.26%
Year Change
-10.30%
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