QuotesSections
Currencies / PXSAW
Back to US Stock Market

PXSAW: Pyxis Tankers Inc - Warrant

0.0096 USD 0.0005 (5.49%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PXSAW exchange rate has changed by 5.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0090 and at a high of 0.0101.

Follow Pyxis Tankers Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0090 0.0101
Year Range
0.0040 0.8499
Previous Close
0.0091
Open
0.0090
Bid
0.0096
Ask
0.0126
Low
0.0090
High
0.0101
Volume
4
Daily Change
5.49%
Month Change
24.68%
6 Months Change
-61.60%
Year Change
-98.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev