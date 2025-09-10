- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PTNQ: Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
PTNQ exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.65 and at a high of 87.23.
Follow Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTNQ News
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- 3 Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 01/20/2026 - TipRanks.com
- CGBL: Multi-Asset ETF With A Good Start (NYSEARCA:CGBL)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTNQ stock price today?
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock is priced at 87.16 today. It trades within 86.65 - 87.23, yesterday's close was 86.22, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of PTNQ shows these updates.
Does Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF is currently valued at 87.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.65% and USD. View the chart live to track PTNQ movements.
How to buy PTNQ stock?
You can buy Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF shares at the current price of 87.16. Orders are usually placed near 87.16 or 87.46, while 52 and 0.59% show market activity. Follow PTNQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTNQ stock?
Investing in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.56 - 89.99 and current price 87.16. Many compare 5.01% and 13.82% before placing orders at 87.16 or 87.46. Explore the PTNQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the past year was 89.99. Within 71.56 - 89.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) over the year was 71.56. Comparing it with the current 87.16 and 71.56 - 89.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTNQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTNQ stock split?
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.22, and 20.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.22
- Open
- 86.65
- Bid
- 87.16
- Ask
- 87.46
- Low
- 86.65
- High
- 87.23
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 5.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.82%
- Year Change
- 20.65%