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PSR: Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund
PSR exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.32 and at a high of 105.45.
Follow Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSR News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSR stock price today?
Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund stock is priced at 105.45 today. It trades within 105.32 - 105.45, yesterday's close was 104.65, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PSR shows these updates.
Does Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund stock pay dividends?
Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund is currently valued at 105.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.01% and USD. View the chart live to track PSR movements.
How to buy PSR stock?
You can buy Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund shares at the current price of 105.45. Orders are usually placed near 105.45 or 105.75, while 2 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow PSR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSR stock?
Investing in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund involves considering the yearly range 89.69 - 108.76 and current price 105.45. Many compare -0.53% and 5.37% before placing orders at 105.45 or 105.75. Explore the PSR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund in the past year was 108.76. Within 89.69 - 108.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 104.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR) over the year was 89.69. Comparing it with the current 105.45 and 89.69 - 108.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSR stock split?
Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 104.65, and 15.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 104.65
- Open
- 105.32
- Bid
- 105.45
- Ask
- 105.75
- Low
- 105.32
- High
- 105.45
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.37%
- Year Change
- 15.01%