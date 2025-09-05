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PSCF: Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
PSCF exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.47 and at a high of 66.90.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCF News
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- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
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- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- 3 Sector ETFs & Stocks to Play in the Small-Cap Spectrum
- Did The Market Bottom Or Just Bounce?
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- This Week In Markets: Fed Pressure, Tariff Talk, And Geopolitical Risks
- Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors
- 2025 Market Review: What Worked, What Didn't And What's Ahead
- Why Tech's Comeback And A 'Hawkish' Fed Could Change Everything
- 2026 Economic And Market Outlook
- Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Signs Of AI Fatigue
- Healthy Bull Or Bloated Bubble? A Stock Picker’s Take
- An Unsustainable Equilibrium
- Are AI Stocks As Solid As You Think They Are?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCF stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock is priced at 66.47 today. It trades within 66.47 - 66.90, yesterday's close was 67.07, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PSCF shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF is currently valued at 66.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.07% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCF movements.
How to buy PSCF stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF shares at the current price of 66.47. Orders are usually placed near 66.47 or 66.77, while 3 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow PSCF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCF stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.35 - 68.60 and current price 66.47. Many compare -1.09% and 12.60% before placing orders at 66.47 or 66.77. Explore the PSCF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the past year was 68.60. Within 54.35 - 68.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) over the year was 54.35. Comparing it with the current 66.47 and 54.35 - 68.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCF stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.07, and 14.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.07
- Open
- 66.90
- Bid
- 66.47
- Ask
- 66.77
- Low
- 66.47
- High
- 66.90
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- -1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.60%
- Year Change
- 14.07%