- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRFD: PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu
PRFD exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.64 and at a high of 50.71.
Follow PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRFD News
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
- Why Preferred Investors Need To Understand Negative Yield To Call
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRFD stock price today?
PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu stock is priced at 50.64 today. It trades within 50.64 - 50.71, yesterday's close was 50.53, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PRFD shows these updates.
Does PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu stock pay dividends?
PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu is currently valued at 50.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track PRFD movements.
How to buy PRFD stock?
You can buy PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu shares at the current price of 50.64. Orders are usually placed near 50.64 or 50.94, while 13 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow PRFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRFD stock?
Investing in PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu involves considering the yearly range 50.32 - 52.34 and current price 50.64. Many compare 0.38% and -2.15% before placing orders at 50.64 or 50.94. Explore the PRFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu in the past year was 52.34. Within 50.32 - 52.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu (PRFD) over the year was 50.32. Comparing it with the current 50.64 and 50.32 - 52.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRFD stock split?
PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Preferred and Capital Secu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.53, and -2.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.53
- Open
- 50.71
- Bid
- 50.64
- Ask
- 50.94
- Low
- 50.64
- High
- 50.71
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.15%
- Year Change
- -2.39%