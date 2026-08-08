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PNOV: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November
PNOV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.21 and at a high of 45.31.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PNOV stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 45.28 today. It trades within 45.21 - 45.31, yesterday's close was 45.16, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of PNOV shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 45.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.27% and USD. View the chart live to track PNOV movements.
How to buy PNOV stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 45.28. Orders are usually placed near 45.28 or 45.58, while 28 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow PNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PNOV stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 40.09 - 45.31 and current price 45.28. Many compare 1.05% and 8.30% before placing orders at 45.28 or 45.58. Explore the PNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 45.31. Within 40.09 - 45.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November (PNOV) over the year was 40.09. Comparing it with the current 45.28 and 40.09 - 45.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PNOV stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.16, and 12.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.16
- Open
- 45.26
- Bid
- 45.28
- Ask
- 45.58
- Low
- 45.21
- High
- 45.31
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.30%
- Year Change
- 12.27%