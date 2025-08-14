QuotesSections
PNI: Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest

6.98 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PNI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.95 and at a high of 6.98.

Follow Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
6.95 6.98
Year Range
6.43 7.93
Previous Close
6.98
Open
6.96
Bid
6.98
Ask
7.28
Low
6.95
High
6.98
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
6.56%
6 Months Change
-1.55%
Year Change
-11.65%
