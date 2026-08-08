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PLYY: GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF
PLYY exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.48 and at a high of 8.55.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF stock is priced at 8.51 today. It trades within 8.48 - 8.55, yesterday's close was 8.52, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of PLYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF is currently valued at 8.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -66.39% and USD. View the chart live to track PLYY movements.
How to buy PLYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF shares at the current price of 8.51. Orders are usually placed near 8.51 or 8.81, while 23 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PLYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.22 - 25.71 and current price 8.51. Many compare 1.19% and -37.75% before placing orders at 8.51 or 8.81. Explore the PLYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF in the past year was 25.71. Within 8.22 - 25.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF (PLYY) over the year was 8.22. Comparing it with the current 8.51 and 8.22 - 25.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBoost PLTR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.52, and -66.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.52
- Open
- 8.51
- Bid
- 8.51
- Ask
- 8.81
- Low
- 8.48
- High
- 8.55
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.75%
- Year Change
- -66.39%