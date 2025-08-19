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PFO: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor
PFO exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.10 and at a high of 9.13.
Follow Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFO News
- PFO: Deep Discounted Opportunity For The Long-Term (NYSE:PFO)
- 2 Attractively Discounted Funds With Monthly Pay
- PFD: The Risks Here Could Be Greater Than Believed (NYSE:PFD)
- 2 Discounted CEFs To Generate Monthly Cash Flow
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- PFO: Still Trades At An Attractive Valuation Despite Recent Rally (NYSE:PFO)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- CEFs Are Becoming Less Appealing For Income Investors
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFO stock price today?
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor stock is priced at 9.13 today. It trades within 9.10 - 9.13, yesterday's close was 9.08, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of PFO shows these updates.
Does Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor stock pay dividends?
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor is currently valued at 9.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.93% and USD. View the chart live to track PFO movements.
How to buy PFO stock?
You can buy Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor shares at the current price of 9.13. Orders are usually placed near 9.13 or 9.43, while 16 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow PFO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFO stock?
Investing in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor involves considering the yearly range 8.85 - 9.89 and current price 9.13. Many compare 0.22% and -4.00% before placing orders at 9.13 or 9.43. Explore the PFO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor stock highest prices?
The highest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor in the past year was 9.89. Within 8.85 - 9.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor performance using the live chart.
What are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor (PFO) over the year was 8.85. Comparing it with the current 9.13 and 8.85 - 9.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFO stock split?
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incor has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.08, and -1.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.08
- Open
- 9.12
- Bid
- 9.13
- Ask
- 9.43
- Low
- 9.10
- High
- 9.13
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.00%
- Year Change
- -1.93%